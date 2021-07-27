Binance Coin Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $51.76 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $307.85 or 0.00809513 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
