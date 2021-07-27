BinaryX Trading Up 24.5% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00011295 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $99,499.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.54 or 0.01180216 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,217,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,967 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.