BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $124.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.51.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

