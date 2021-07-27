Bismuth (BIS) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $314.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004981 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,749,905 coins and its circulating supply is 21,656,394 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.