BitBall Market Capitalization Hits $3.26 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $1.23 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,935.25 or 0.99754693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00068784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

