Bitcloud Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $451,080.17 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.90 or 0.99760045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01007341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00347355 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00379174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,099,025 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

