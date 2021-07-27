Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.02 million and $13,069.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00242584 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.