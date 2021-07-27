Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $45.37 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $794.64 million and approximately $102.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.37 or 0.00119310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00264582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00142402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

