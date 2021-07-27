Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0064 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $83,091.98 and $251.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 65.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

