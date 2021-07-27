Bitcoin SV Hits One Day Volume of $317.88 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $317.88 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $133.78 or 0.00335857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01261575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,798,745 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.