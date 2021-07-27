Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,477.38 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.89 or 0.99842875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00068064 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

