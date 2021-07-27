BitcoinZ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,036.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $15,036.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00262199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00118977 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00141193 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

