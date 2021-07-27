BitCore (BTX) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $768,986.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.15 or 0.05902525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.77 or 0.01306607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00351405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00128565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00590521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00347142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00266901 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.