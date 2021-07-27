BitMax Token Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

