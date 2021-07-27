Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $64,389.65 and $16.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00239929 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,212,049 coins and its circulating supply is 10,212,045 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

