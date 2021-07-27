BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BJ opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,911,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

