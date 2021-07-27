Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

