Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.85. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 3,202 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $6,706,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.