Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

