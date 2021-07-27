BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce $100.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $416.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BlackLine by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.57.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

