Blackmoon Price Hits $0.0183 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a market cap of $989,824.38 and $3.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00766373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.