Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 42,869 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 70,577 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

