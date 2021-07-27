Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 42,869 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
