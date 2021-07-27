Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Up 145.6% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 145.6% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00008430 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1.20 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,573 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

