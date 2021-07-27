bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,980 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.41% of bluebird bio worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLUE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

