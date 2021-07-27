BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ZAG stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.05. 64,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,301. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.85.

