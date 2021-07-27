BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.87. 133,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.80. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$19.09.

