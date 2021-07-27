BMO Capital Markets Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $100.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM International stock opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in RPM International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

