BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.25. 9,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,508. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.51.

