Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.61

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 34840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

