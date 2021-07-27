Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Up 1.6%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. 5,918,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,479,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRQS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.