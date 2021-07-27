Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

BXP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. 724,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,072. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

