Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald Sells 105,490 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.