Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $499,312.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 455.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4,255.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

