Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. 730,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

