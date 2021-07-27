Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 250.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $581.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,502. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.