Boyd Group Services’ (BYD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$260.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$252.31.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock traded up C$2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$246.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,528. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$248.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.