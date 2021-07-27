Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.40

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$248.40 and last traded at C$247.73, with a volume of 1877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$243.30.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$252.31.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 111.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.