Brent Hyder Sells 578 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00.

CRM stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $187.37 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

