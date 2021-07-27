Brian John Sells 250,000 Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JUPW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 1,851,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,227. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.