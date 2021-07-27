Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Chairman Reginald L. Hardy Acquires 100,000 Shares

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Chairman Reginald L. Hardy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brickell Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,985. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 3,255.36% and a negative return on equity of 108.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

