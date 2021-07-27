Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy Acquires 18,124 Shares

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy bought 18,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $12,143.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
