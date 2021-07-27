Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy Acquires 18,124 Shares

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy bought 18,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $12,143.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.