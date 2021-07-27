Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.78

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 15503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

