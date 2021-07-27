Bright Health Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:BHG) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 3rd

Bright Health Group’s (NYSE:BHG) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bright Health Group had issued 51,350,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $924,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Bright Health Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

