Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.56. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

