Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BHF stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

