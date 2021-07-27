British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 509.80 ($6.66). British Land shares last traded at GBX 508.80 ($6.65), with a volume of 1,253,007 shares traded.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 15,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,216 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,283.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

