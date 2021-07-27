Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.20. 10,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,945. The stock has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

