Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

