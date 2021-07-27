Brokerages Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report $55.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.55 million to $58.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $225.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $303.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $343.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $45,032,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $27.44.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.