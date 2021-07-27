Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $678.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $457.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $903.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.